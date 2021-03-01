The Sam Chase Trio introduces you to Chamber Americana

Chandra Johnson

The Sam Chase Trio will be performing live From The Center on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed show and a live streaming event. While the live experience is best, ticket holders will have 48 hours to enjoy the show. Members of The Center for the Arts get free tickets to the live experience and unlimited access to watch the replay in the new Member Library at thecenterforthearts.org, an exciting new member benefit for 2021.

KNOW & GO WHO: The Sam Chase Trio WHAT: Live From The Center WHEN: Friday, March 12, 7 p.m. WHERE: 314 W. Main Street Grass Valley WEBSITE: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/from-the-center-the-sam-chase-trio/ ADMISSION: $10 | Free for Members INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

Eminent singer-songwriter, The Sam Chase, flanked on one side by Chandra Johnson, violin heroine, and on the other by Devon McClive, renowned and feared cellist at large. A refreshing and new style they call “Chamber Americana.” This is what you get when deftly bowed strings collide with ironclad songwriting. This is the pure distillation of adventure and the heartache of American song.

To see Chandra and Devon wield their unforgiving instruments with such skill is truly inspiring. These women create a symphony, intricate and epic. The Sam Chase is an international touring artist, with five studio albums; he was voted Best Singer-Songwriter in SF Weekly 2019, 2018, and 2017. Chandra Johnson studied violin at Western Washington University; she has played with Mary Lambert, Devotchka, Allen Stone, John Craigie, and many more. Devon McClive was trained by a cello guru in the Appalachian mountains; she performs/publishes music with her own band and makes up nonsense songs for her son.

Watch The Sam Chase Trio live From the Center on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Be sure to get your tickets early, just like buying tickets “at the door,” the price goes up once the livestream starts. Advance tickets are $10 for the public and free for members of The Center for the Arts. Tickets and membership information are available online at thecenterforthearts.org, by calling 530-274-8384, or visiting the box office located at 314 W. Main Street in downtown Grass Valley. The box office is open on Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 4 p.m.

