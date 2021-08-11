The Rhythm Riders are back in black

The Rhythm Riders resurrect live music at Auburn State Theatre with their enormously popular Johnny Cash/Patsy Cline tribute show on Friday, Aug. 13. Fronted by award-winning vocalists Johnny and Dee Price, The Rhythm Riders perform spot-on renditions of Cash/Cline hits including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Big River,” “Ring of Fire,” “Crazy,” and “Walking After Midnight.” This will be a tremendous show and celebration.

One of the last acts to perform at Auburn State Theatre in February 2020 (where they raised nearly $10,000 for local Veterans), The Rhythm Riders are excited to re-open the stage as AST’s first live music event on Friday, Aug. 13.

WS Holland, Johnny Cash’s drummer for 37 years, has played with The Rhythm Riders and calls them “one of the best Johnny Cash tribute bands in America today.”

Johnny Price brings Cash’s legacy to life with deep love, respect and authenticity. His rich baritone voice and easy delivery leave the audience feeling as though they have had a brush with the Man In Black himself.

Dee Price struts her stuff with spirited and soulful renditions of Patsy Cline, and The Rhythm Riders give attention to every detail.

The Rhythm Riders are Jerry Hutchins, lead guitar; Bob Robbins, drums; David Meyers, bass; and Larry Tracy, pedal steel guitar.

Source: Auburn State Theatre

KNOW & GO WHO: The Rhythm Riders WHEN: Friday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m., 2 hours with intermission WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn COST: Reserved seating $40 TICKETS: http://www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156