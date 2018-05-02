‘The Rembrandt of Appalachian fiddlers’ — Strings Concerts brings one of America’s premier fiddling talents, Bruce Molsky, and his new band the Mountain Drifters to the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Bruce Molsky is a Grammy-nominated artist on fiddle, banjo, guitar and song. A self-described "street kid" from the Bronx, he bailed on college for a cold-water cabin in Virginia in the 1970s to soak up authentic Appalachian mountain music at the feet of its legendary pioneers.

Today, he is one of the most revered ambassadors for America's old-time music.

For decades, he's been a globetrotting performer and educator, a recording artist with an expansive discography including seven solo albums, well over a dozen collaborations and two Grammy-nominations.

His fans and collaborators include Linda Ronstadt, Mark Knopfler, Celtic giants Donal Lunny and Andy Irvine, jazzer Bill Frisell and dobro master Jerry Douglas. He was dubbed "the Rembrandt of Appalachian fiddlers" by virtuoso violinist and sometimes band mate Darol Anger.

He is also a special guest on legendary guitarist Mark Knopfler's latest CD, "Tracker" and is working on his third album with Andy Irvine & Donal Lunny's supergroup Mozaik.

You can hear Molsky on BBC TV Transatlantic Sessions singing with Joan Osborne, Julie Fowlis and fiddling with Scottish legend Aly Bain. Moslky is also Berklee College of Music's Visiting Scholar in the American Roots Program.

Allison de Groot combines wide ranging virtuosity and passion for old-time music. With her own bands The Goodbye Girls and Oh My Darling, she has played Trafalgar Square in London, Newport Folk Festival, Stockholm Folk Festival the Winnipeg Folk Festival, and Tønder Festival in Denmark.

Like Molsky, de Groot loves collaborating and bringing new ideas to old music, and brings a fresh approach to the trio.

Boston-based Stash Wyslouch is one of bluegrass' great young genre-bending pioneers. He got his start as a guitarist in metal bands before immersing himself in roots music as a member of The Deadly Gentlemen.

Wyslouch is a veteran festival performer, having played at Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Rockygrass, Merlefest, Savannah Music Festival and others. Coming over from the punk-metal world, Wyslouch brings great sensitivity and real emotion to the trio, plus some superb guitar and vocal chops.

"I was looking for a new voice," said Molsky, "a new avenue of expression using old time mountain music as the jumping-off point, but not being constrained by hard core traditionalism.

"Allison and Stash are showing me the way, just where the music is headed, in directions I never would have imagined when I started my own journey into the mountains a long time ago."