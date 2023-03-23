ReluctantDragon-PRO-032323

The Reluctant Dragon is a fun family-friendly 2-act romp written by Kathryn Shultz Miller and directed by Paulette Gilbert that features a cast and crew of 33 talented kids, ages 8-14 years old.

 Submitted photo

The Center for the Arts and The Main Stage Playmakers are pleased to present the children’s theater production of The Reluctant Dragon in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 24-26, 2023.

The Reluctant Dragon is a fun family-friendly 2-act romp written by Kathryn Shultz Miller and directed by Paulette Gilbert that features a cast and crew of 33 talented kids, ages 8-14 years old.