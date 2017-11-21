The Reader’s Theatre returns to the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $10, and are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at Miners Foundry, and in person at BriarPatch Co-op

Sunday, enjoy an intimate gathering celebrating the written word with a perfectly curated program of talented local actors reading exquisitely written short stories by award-winning writers, when Reader's Theatre, returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

Reader's Theatre has been called many things including "Theatre of the Mind" and "Story Time for Grown Ups." It gained popularity during WWII when large stage plays were too expensive to produce. With minimal props used, the actor and the audience's imagination illustrate the story.

Director Tim O'Connor, best known for his prolific work on television shows including "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," "General Hospital" and "Peyton Place," hand selects each short story and its respective reader.

For the stories, he looks for pieces that have the ability to take the reader and the audience on a journey of emotions and ideas, while still marveling at the complexity and beauty of language and the written word.

This installment of Reader's Theatre will feature stories by master storytellers Sarah Kokernot, Maile Meloy, Louise Erdich and Justin Bigos, read by O'Connor, plus a cast of local actors including Gaylie Bell-Stewart, Reinette Senum and Corrine Gelfan.

Sarah Kokernot's fiction has appeared in "Crazyhorse," "Front Porch," "West Branch," "Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet," "decomP," and "PANK." Kokernot's beautifully written "M&L" was selected by Heidi Pitlor and T.C. Boyle to appear in The Best American Short Stories 2015.

Maile Meloy won The Paris Review's Aga Khan Prize for fiction for her story "Aqua Boulevard" in 2001 and she has since won the PEN/Malamud Award for her first collect of short stories, "Half in Love" in 2003 and a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2004.

In 2007, Granta included her on its list of the 21 "Best Young American Novelists." Her work has appeared in The New Yorker and she is a frequent contributor to The New York Times. In 2015, three stories from "Half in Love" were adapted into the movie "Certain Woman" directed by Kelly Reichardt and stars Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart and Michelle Williams.

Louise Erdrich is the author of 15 novels as well as volumes of poetry, children's books, short stories, and a memoir of early motherhood.

Her novel, "The Round House," won the National Book Award for fiction. "The Plague of Doves" won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and her debut novel, "Love Medicine," was the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Erdrich has received the Library of Congress Prize in American Fiction, the prestigious PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

Justin Bigos is the author of the poetry chapbook, "Twenty Thousand Pigeons" (iO 2014). His poems and stories have appeared in magazines such as New England Review, Ploughshares, The Gettysburg Review, McSweeney's, and The Collagist.

He co-edits the literary journal Waxwing and teaches creative writing at Northern Arizona University.

Reader's Theatre is a fundraiser for the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center.