The Polish ambassador to hit Miners Foundry stage

The Polish Ambassador — the brainchild of electronic musician David Sugalski — will perform Oct. 30 at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

Well-known for his “sound-art passion project,” The Polish Ambassador is one of the top EDM artists in the country and has performed the world over to millions of fans. Additionally, Sugalski is the founder of popular label Jumpsuit Records. Sugalski describes himself as a “Musician. Producer. Beatsmith. Recording artist. Composer. Dance-floor general. Label head. A mystery man of many hats…”

The Polish Ambassador’s style combines a variety of influences from house to funk, with instruments of all sorts being employed: horns, keyboards, guitars, violins, and a group of eclectic instrumentalists who compose the signature Polish Ambassador sound.

His most recent collection, entitled “Time’s Running In” was released in 2020 which featured appearances by EDM stars Nitty Scott, Zion I, and Rhymewave.

Tickets for The Polish Ambassador can be purchased online at minersfoundry.org, by calling the Miners Foundry box office at 530-265-5040, or in person at 325 Spring Street in Nevada City, Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this time Miners Foundry reminds the public that the venue is following all safety protocols related to COVID-19, and which include proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination. The use of facial masks is required except when drinking or eating. Foundry staff will be following the same protocol. For updated safety information attendees can visit https://minersfoundry.org/safety/ .

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

Provided photo