‘The perfect Christmas show’: LeGacy Presents brings back holiday classic

Many holiday traditions forced to take a hiatus in 2020 are coming back with more enthusiasm and possibly with a greater sense of appreciation than in years past. Legacy Presents will have us thinking about Christmas past, present and future with “Scrooge” – The Roger Hoopman holiday classic now playing at the Nevada Theatre. The play opened Nov. 26 and runs each weekend through Dec. 26.

When asked why the theater company is bringing the holiday classic back to the Nevada Theatre, founder of Legacy Presents Sue LeGate- Halford answered that the bigger question would be “Why not?”

“When you have someone like Rodger Hoopman, who is still rocking and rolling at a very young 75 years old, the answer is pretty obvious. It’s the perfect Christmas show. People love it. They love the story. It’s timeless. He (Hoopman) has a wonderful script.”

LeGate-Halford emphasized the script does change a bit from year to year as does the cast. “We have different people in it. We add a little here and take away a little there, but so far, it’s the perfect show to bring Christmas to Nevada City and the Nevada Theatre, and Richard is just perfect – there is nobody like him.”

Scrooge tells the well-known Dickens story of a greedy old miser who has lost his sense of humanity. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by his old business partner as well as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future, who each show Scrooge how his meanness has affected those around him, including his hardworking and devoted employee, Bob Cratchit. The story ends with Scrooge attaining a new lease on life and tranforming into a generous and kind-hearted human being. It is a family friendly, heartwarming story that reminds all in attendance the true meaning of the holiday

Legate-Halford directs the play with a cast that includes newcomers who have an historical affiliation. “I got a call from this guy who said he saw we were doing auditions and he and his wife just moved up in the spring and were wondering if they could audition. I immediately liked him, and he said you might remember my dad – Fred Forsman.” Forsman grew up here and moved back during the pandemic. The couple play the roles of Jacob Marley, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Fred Forsman was involved in the Nevada Theatre for over 40 years and the lobby bears his name. He served as a board member, cast member and many other roles throughout his tenure before retiring in 1985.

Other cast members include the same actor who started out playing Tiny Tim many years ago, and who now plays the young Ebenezer Scrooge. Legate-Halford said she could go on and on about each of the talented members of the cast.

The company was hit with another challenge recently when the state mandated the full cast be masked or show proof of a negative test for COVID-19 before each performance. Legate-Halford explained 17 cast members being tested to show a negative test (whether they are fully vaccinated or not) before each performance over four weeks was just unrealistic. “We were close to canceling the show. Testing for 14 performances was not going to work and I didn’t know how we could put 17 people in masks and have them sing and dance.”

Given the option of masking or canceling, the cast said, “Of course we will wear them.” Legate-Halford added, “They said we are bringing Christmas back to Nevada City and if this is the way we have to do it, we are going to do it. Where there is a will, there is a way, and where there are 17 people who still want to do a Christmas show because it is in their blood and they didn’t get to do it last year, it is forge on.” Luckily, they were able to find clear masks that Hoopman had seen used at Sierra College that are effective without being intrusive. Surprisingly, she said it has not affected the vocals or any expression and the actual masks are pretty much invisible except to those in the very front.

Legacy Presents, which was founded in 2007, was forced to close down during the pandemic. Legate-Halford said, in their case, the decision was made for them, “We perform mostly at the Nevada Theatre, so the decision wasn’t ours. The decision came down from the top to close it down, which was appropriate. When you are told you can’t, you can’t.” She said financially that was extremely difficult, as they rely entirely on ticket sales. “I think it’s going to be a stellar year for us,” said Legate-Halford.

Following “Scrooge,” Legate-Halford will reprise an “Evening with Janis Joplin” in January 2022. “I say every year, this is it, but it’s music that as long as we can do it, we will continue to do it. It’s the music of our time. We love that kind of music, and it is fun performing it.” She boasted a great backup band which happens to include her husband!

Legate-Halford noted masks are required in the audience as a county mandate. Keeping in mind it’s a short show with intermission, and that concessions are being handled by the Food Bank of Nevada County.

The Dec. 12 performance benefits Toys for Tots. Bring a new unwrapped toy appropriate for age 12 and under and receive $5 off admission.

“Bringing Christmas back to Nevada City has been so important for us. Last year there was so much missing of the holiday spirit. We could see it with all the things that got canceled. It was a depressing holiday. I don’t think I’m being dark spirited by saying that last year was very, very, tough.” Legate-Halford concluded, “Bringing back this year, though being careful and with all lessons we have learned from this virus — bringing it back is really important and I am so excited to see the faces of all the patrons.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHO: LeGacy Presents WHAT: Scrooge WHEN: Showing through Dec. 24: 7 p.m. Thursdays (Dec. 12 & 19). 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays (Dec. 15 & 22) 2 p.m. Special Saturday Matinee Dec. 21. 2 p.m. Closing Thursday Matinee Dec. 24 WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St, Nevada City TICKETS: $22 in advance, $25 at the door, $35 Reserved seating MORE INFO: Visit nevadatheatre.com or call 530-268-5419

Philip Jacques and Del Dozier.

Photo courtesy Philip Jacques

From left, Alexis Phillips, Kat Kelly, Darin Peters and Robert Peters.

Photo by Philip Jacques

First row from left, Sierra Arbaugh, Emillia Moore, Izaya Long and Isabella Moore. Second row, from left, Del Dozier and Philip Jacques.

Photo by Kat Kelly

From left, Alexis Phillips, Rodger Hoopman and Robert Peters.

Photo by Philip Jacques