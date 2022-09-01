The Onyx, Sierra Theaters join National Cinema Day celebration, bringing Nevada County to the movies for $3

The Onyx Theatre and Sierra Theaters are excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to celebrate National Cinema Day, Sept. 3.

The Onyx Theatre and Sierra Theaters’ Sutton Cinemas and Del Oro Theatre are participating in this one-day event, bringing together audiences to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews at a discounted admission of $3. On Saturday, Sept. 3, to celebrate National Cinema Day, $3 tickets for all movies, all showtimes are being offered for the Onyx Theatre and Sierra Theaters.

National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros., only on Sept. 3.

“At the Onyx Theatre, we believe in the power of the moviegoing experience. Bringing together strangers for two hours while they sit in the dark watching the same images on the screen, is a powerful communal experience, and we love the idea of celebrating going to movies. We look forward to hosting our audience on Sept. 3.” — Celine Negrete, The Onyx Theatre

This weekend the Onyx Theatre is showing Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (PG-13). Showing this weekend at the Del Oro Theatre: Bullet Train (R), Three Thousand Years of Longing (R), and Spider Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version. The Sutton Cinemas is showing: Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13), and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG-13).

“The movies rebounded this summer in a big way. This is our way of saying thank you to our community.” — Azriel LaMarca, Sierra Theaters

For more details go to https://www.nationalcinemaday.org/ . Join millions of other moviegoers and head to a theater near you. See details on the special one day screening event at The Onyx and Sierra Theaters websites.

ABOUT THE ONYX THEATRE

The Onyx Theatre is dedicated to bringing the very best in film and entertainment to our region, with a focus on independent, foreign language and documentary film. The Onyx makes a conscious commitment to screen works from underrepresented communities and alternative perspectives; fostering understanding and the creative spirit. Independent cinemas around the country have taken the road less traveled, offering quality, Academy Award-level films, in a more intimate setting; with new, sophisticated food and drink options and other amenities, to a more grown-up audience.

ABOUT SIERRA THEATERS

Sierra Theaters is a locally owned, family business that operates the Del Oro Theatre in Downtown Grass Valley and Sutton Cinemas in the Brunswick Basin. For over thirty years Sierra Theaters has been bringing the best in cinema to Grass Valley in auditoriums equipped with comfortable seats and state-of-the art projection and sound. From the big action pictures to kids’ movies and sophisticated adult fare, Sierra Theaters delivers the big screen movie experience. Also known for its friendly staff and delicious popcorn, Sierra Theaters is committed to quality entertainment for everyone in our community.

Provided illustration