‘The Nutcracker’ comes to Sierra Theaters

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. Sierra Theaters is pleased to announce that the popular program, Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema, returns to town this month. This Sunday, audiences will have the opportunity to see the timeless holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” recorded live in Moscow, in stunning, cinematic splendor at Sutton Cinemas.

On Christmas eve, Marie and her whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather Drosselmeyer and soon enough this Christmas eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie’s new doll comes alive and takes her on a whirlwind adventure.

The exceptional score by Tchaikovsky, brought to life by the legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancers in “The Nutcracker,” will captivate the hearts of the whole family. Experience this holiday classic through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings the greatest classics for a cinema exclusive experience to audiences around the world.

Tickets may be purchased at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .

