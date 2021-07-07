The Nipper Brothers to perform at the Miners Foundry
The Nipper Brothers will be bringing their take on the music of the Grateful Dead back to the Miners Foundry on Friday, July 9, from 8-11 p.m. Joe and Scott Nipper have performed together and separately for many years in various configurations, and in 2018 established The Nipper Brothers to focus on their love for this special songbook. Their performances seek to create the interactive and improvisational atmosphere of a Grateful Dead concert, and to get bodies and feet moving! Based in the Sacramento area, they have been playing venues throughout Northern California.
The Nipper Brothers show at the Miners Foundry will feature a special appearance by nationally acclaimed local artist, Simrit.
“We are thrilled to have Simrit join us on stage!” said Joe Nipper. In addition, the Nippers will feature an all star band including Scott Guberman (Phil Lesh and Friends) on keys, Paul Scannell (Jefferson Starship, Stu Allen and Mars Hotel) on drums, Todd Gardner (Saints of Circumstance) on guitar, Ajeet Campbell (World Beatnix) on bass, and Rohn Kramer (Amboy Rambler) on vocals and percussion.
The Miners Foundry is at 325 Spring Street, Nevada City. The show will be in the Osborn/Woods Hall. Doors are at 7 p.m., show is from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $17 and available at minersfoundry.org.
Source: Miners Foundry
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User