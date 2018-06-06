The next bit of Truth: ‘This Human Project’ from Douglass Truth at the Open Book

Douglass Truth worked for 12 years on "An Intimate Evening with Death Herself," a 90-minute one-woman show he performed at the Nugget Fringe Festival about a middle-aged waitress (Truth) who meets Death in a bar — and 49 days later — replaces him. "This Human Project" is his new show, presented here as a work-in-progress. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Open Book (671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley).

Featured in "This Human Project": Bruce Willis, nematodes, Willy Wonka on a roller coaster to the Underworld, Tears in Rain, 24 Drunks in Downtown Des Moines, the Dream of a Fish, Perry Mason representing Godzilla in a Tokyo courtroom, and many, many more.

The famous fourth wall will be totally breached (with no danger to the audience), as Douglass Truth will be checking on humanity's performance and accomplishments to date, in order to determine any possible diagnoses and remedial actions to be recommended.

Truth assures: "No one will be made to feel guilty or urged to sing along with the performer."

According to Rebeca Fisher, producer of "The Marsh's Tell It On Tuesday" series in Berkeley, "[Truth] makes a relationship with the audience that has you leaning in to go wherever he takes you. Irreverently mystical storytelling. Humor, unexpected turns. Delightful, yummy."

Truth's art — vibrant, surreal, luscious — will also be on display and for sale at the Open Book during the show and throughout June and July. Truth began painting in 1996 and has been represented by galleries across the nation.

"Art, in my humble opinion, should be dedicated to raising peoples' spirits," said Truth. "Enough concepts, ideas, words, disagreements, and so on. I think paintings, or pictures, or even beautiful items of daily use, can take us out of that latter realm of words, and into the world of pure experience."

