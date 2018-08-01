The Nevada County Fair is coming! — Fair office to extend its hours and open the weekend before the Fair for discounted tickets

Tickets for the Nevada County Fair are on sale now. Purchase your admission, carnival tickets, and arena event tickets before the Fair begins and save time and money. The Fair office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and guest services will be open specifically for ticket sales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can also save time by purchasing your Fair tickets online at NevadaCountyFair.com.

Buy admission tickets at 5 p.m. before Aug. 7 and get an admission ticket for $7. Guests can also take advantage of other presale offers, including a five-day Fair pass with unlimited entry for $30, an event parking pass for $25, or a carnival ride bracelet (good for unlimited rides on any one day) for $25.

Now is the time to also purchase arena event tickets — including tickets to this year's all new Truck and Tractor Pulls. Tickets are on sale now for the Flying U Extreme Rodeo on Wednesday, Truck and Tractor Pulls on Thursday night, Monster Trucks and Tough Trucks on Friday and Saturday night, and the Destruction Derby on Sunday night.

There are several ways to get your Fair tickets early. Purchase them online at NevadaCountyFair.com, stop by the Fair Office on McCourtney Road, or call the Fair office at 530-273-6217 by 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

The Fair office at Gate 1 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and guest services at Gate 1 will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After Aug. 7, ticket prices for the Fair are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children 6-12, and free to children under the age of 5.

Each day is a new theme

There are also new special promotions on each day of the Fair:

Wednesday: Scholar Students Day — Free admission for Nevada County Honor Roll students until 5 p.m. (by invitation only from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools).

Thursday: Community Day — Free coupon book with coupons for Treat Street, souvenirs and the Draft Horse Classic for the first 10,000 customers. Free admission for disabled persons until 5 p.m.

Friday: Family Friday — Free parking in Fair lots until noon. One free carnival ride coupon for first 500 guests

Saturday: Military Appreciation Day — Free admission for active and retired military (who show ID) until 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday Funday — Free admission for children 12 and under until 5 p.m.

This year's Nevada County Fair is Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-12, and it is filled with "Bushels of Fun!"

For more information call 530-273-6217 or visit NevadaCountyFair.com.