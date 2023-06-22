For a fun, engaging evening of great talent, go see the locally written and performed “Gold Can’t Love You Back” at the Stone House, the perfect venue for this musical, melodramatic adventure. The production is a joint venture between House of Fates and the Stone House.
The original, fictional script attempts to capture the essence and times of the Sierra Foothills’ Gold Rush, with characters ranging from lovely ladies of the night to the drunken miner to the opportunistic sheriff to the conniving gold baron. The writers and producers of the undertaking are Ryan Wink, Jessica Brugnon, and Cosmo Merryweather (along with additional producers Sky Seals and Jonathan Rowe), who successfully endeavor to impart historical flavor, theatrics, fun, good music, and fine talent into their production. In keeping with the theme, even some of the patrons dressed in Gold Rush era accoutrements.
The plot is a somewhat standard melodrama, with the good guys, the bad guys, the naive young thing, the cunning madam, and the drunks. But the creative team takes those standard characters and themes and enhances them with plot twists, acting nuances, and originally written and rocking music and songs by Sky Seals and Ryan Wink, excellently sung by a strong supporting cast and a number of standout soloists.
The 16 actors are all exceptionally talented performers and gifted vocalists. The standout voices are Carey McCray as the naive rich girl, Abby Sherman; Alison Kenyon as the mendacious brothel owner, Madam Fox; Judy Merrick as Candy McKetchum, a rambunctious but good-hearted bordello worker; Jessica Brugnon as the French hottie, Lilly LaCroix; Ryan Wink as the chameleon-like but decent Judge Bodine; and Sky Seals as the scheming and rich Angus Dalton. Particularly over-the-top and humorous are Cosmo Merryweather as the continuously drunk Whiskey Clayton, and Laura LaBleu as the hypocritical religious fanatic, Gertrude Perchwell. However, every one of the singers is amazing, and their harmonies and vocal prowess are impressive and aurally pleasurable.
Creatively directed by Cosmo Merryweather and fully utilizing the various flooring levels and stairs in the Stone House, the action never stops. In fact, it often advances into the audience, keeping patrons fully involved. Choreographer Stasi Grant moves her actors fluidly during their musical and dramatic routines. And the band, comprised of Moran Even on piano and Abai Vernon on drums, adds depth to the sung musical numbers (and is very enjoyable during the pre-show musical foretaste).
The captivating costumes, designed by Alison Kenyon and managed by Sheila B., Jessica Brugnon and Julian Rosenberg, are gorgeous and alluring. Makeup by Gloria Cruz contributes to the effective characterization of cast members. And audio engineer, Basel Koury, assures that sound levels are properly mixed, with a rousing—but not too loud—volume.
The entire production is very enjoyable and fun, well worth the ticket price (which varies, depending upon your choice of seating—but because it’s a small venue, all seats have good sightlines). The last performances, at the Stone House in Nevada City, are tonight (Thursday), Saturday, and Sunday. Some performances are almost sold out, so I suggest you quickly get your tickets so you don’t miss seeing the amazing local talent that exists in Nevada County.
Hindi Greenberg is amazed at the number of locals with excellent vocal abilities. And with new theater groups forming and performing, she’s discovering more and more of these talents.