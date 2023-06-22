For a fun, engaging evening of great talent, go see the locally written and performed “Gold Can’t Love You Back” at the Stone House, the perfect venue for this musical, melodramatic adventure. The production is a joint venture between House of Fates and the Stone House.

The original, fictional script attempts to capture the essence and times of the Sierra Foothills’ Gold Rush, with characters ranging from lovely ladies of the night to the drunken miner to the opportunistic sheriff to the conniving gold baron. The writers and producers of the undertaking are Ryan Wink, Jessica Brugnon, and Cosmo Merryweather (along with additional producers Sky Seals and Jonathan Rowe), who successfully endeavor to impart historical flavor, theatrics, fun, good music, and fine talent into their production. In keeping with the theme, even some of the patrons dressed in Gold Rush era accoutrements.

Hindi Greenberg is amazed at the number of locals with excellent vocal abilities. And with new theater groups forming and performing, she’s discovering more and more of these talents.