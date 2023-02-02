Michael Sobie presents a wonderfully entertaining and uplifting evening celebrating the genius musical stylings of Sir Elton John while raising money for the incomparable Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) on Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn State Theatre.
Acclaimed Los Angeles-based pianist and composer Sobie (Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Grace & Frankie, Marriage Story) presents Elton John’s classic hits on a majestic Steinway concert grand piano. Enjoy songs such as “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie & The Jets,” “Your Song” and many more!
Renowned violinist Molly Rogers (Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Hans Zimmer World Tour) and premier percussionist Davey Chegwidden (Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, De La Sol World Tour) join Michael on stage.
All ticket sales will go directly to LLS to continue fighting all forms of blood cancers across the world.
KNOW & GO WHAT: 'The Music of Elton John' WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA WHEN: Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. MORE INFO: $29 + $6 fees; AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156