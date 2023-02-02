EltonJohn-PRO-020223

Michael Sobie presents ‘The Music of Elton John’ Sunday at the Auburn State Theatre.

 Provided by Terry Johnston

Michael Sobie presents a wonderfully entertaining and uplifting evening celebrating the genius musical stylings of Sir Elton John while raising money for the incomparable Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) on Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn State Theatre.

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based pianist and composer Sobie (Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Grace & Frankie, Marriage Story) presents Elton John’s classic hits on a majestic Steinway concert grand piano. Enjoy songs such as “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie & The Jets,” “Your Song” and many more!