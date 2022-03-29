The Mother Hips to play The Center for the Arts

The Mother Hips — the funk/Americana band which originated in Chico — will perform April 1 in the Marisa Funk Theater in Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts.

The group was formed by Tim Bluhm and Greg Loiacono when they were students at Chico State nearly 30 years ago. The group caught the ear of legendary rock ‘n’ roll producer Rick Rubin who signed the band to his label, American Recordings. Label mates included Johnny Cash, Black Crowes, and Tom Petty. They would later be named “one of the Bay Area’s most beloved live outfits” by San Francisco Guardian.

In 2021, Mother Hips released Glowing Lantern, a collection of songs written and recorded during the COVID pandemic. “The glowing lantern is a universal symbol for sanctuary,” said co-founder Bluhm. “That’s what we wanted this album to be: a warm safe place to get out of the dark cold night.”

While Glowing Lantern is the most recent to be added to its lengthy discography, audiences may recognize some of the band’s past hits like “Shoot Out,” “Desert Song,” and “It’s Alright.”

“I think the pandemic made it easier for me to see just how much music really means to people,” Bluhm said. “It can be easy to take it for granted, but when it all goes away, you’re reminded how important it is, how comforting it can be in difficult times.”

Patrons are encouraged to visit thecenterforthearts.org for the most updated COVID safety precautions before purchasing tickets.

For more information on The Center for the Arts and its programming please visit thecenterforthearts.org.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Mother Hips WHERE: The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, April 1. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $20 -$35 MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384