The Miners Foundry will be alive with the sound of music

TICKETS: $10 suggested donation or free when you become a member at $7.50/month. Proceeds go to the Foundry’s building improvement fund

The Foundry Sings returns to the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 27.

The unique and wildly popular event gathers people of all ages and singing levels (professional opera singers and musicians to karaoke lovers and amateur show singers), under one roof, for one night, to share in the power of song.

Inspired by the popular Choir! Choir! Choir!, a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, the Foundry Sings has attracted a growing following of more than 250 attendees per event.

Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith, and other special guests, lead attendees in learning a selected song, to then perform and film it at the end of the evening.

"People want to come together to sing, but sing more than just the melody of a song," said Baggett. "The challenge is to come up with a version of a song that is fun, easy, and stays pretty close to the original, but is more than just a simple 'sing a-long.'"

How it works

When attendees first arrive at the Foundry they are given a lyric sheet to a popular contemporary song. Individuals do not need to know how to read music.

Baggett and Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement. At the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone comes together to sing the song, which is then filmed and posted online.

How songs are selected

For the previous Foundry Sings, Baggett selected the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classic "Teach Your Children" for its harmonic parts that were already in the original version and Elton John's epic ballad "Rocket Man" because its great lyric melody lent itself to adding several natural harmonies to fill out the chord structure.

Wednesday night's event will feature the upbeat Sister Sledge song "We Are Family." Baggett says the song "has lots of potential for harmony and has a good message about being part of a community."

Recorded by Sister Sledge in 1979, "We Are Family" was composed by Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers. The record label initially declined the track, but eventually it went on to gain club and radio play and eventually became the group's signature song.

In 2017, the song was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically and/or artistically significant." Billboard Magazine named the song number 20 on their list of 100 greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time.

The quarterly event is a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center's building improvement fund. For nearly 160 years the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center has been the hub of arts, culture and community in Nevada County.