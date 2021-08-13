‘The many moods of Nevada County’: Camera Club holds annual Gold Country on Camera photo challenge

For the third year, as part of Open Studios 2021, Nevada County Camera Club will host “Gold Country on Camera – a Photo Challenge,” a competition of western Nevada County images.

“We are again hosting this challenge to inspire club members to experiment with their photography and expand their creativity while capturing the many moods of Nevada County,” stated Rachel Rosenthal, President of Nevada County Camera Club.

The photos for this challenge will all be taken in a 48-hour period during the weekend of Aug. 20 through 22 in Grass Valley and Nevada City. Participants are restricted to taking photos only of a specific area, selected at random on the evening before the photo shoot.

“If you see photographers in your neighborhood at odd hours on the selected weekend, they may be part of this event. They all will be carrying identification and a photo challenge card. Please feel free to ask them for their credentials if you are concerned,” said Rosenthal.

For this event, photographers are encouraged to be more imaginative: to try new techniques and find new perspectives. Using early morning or evening light, creating composites, adding texture layers and using multiple exposures are all encouraged. There are no rules other than participants must take their photos within and of their selected location.

Exhibit entries will be judged by a panel of local professional photographers. The resulting photo exhibit will be celebrated during Open Studios 2021, Oct. 9 through 10, at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave, Nevada City.

Source: Nevada County Camera Club

KNOW & GO WHAT: Gold Country On Camera – a Photo Challenge WHO: Nevada County Camera Club WHEN: Challenge is Aug. 20-22, exhibit is Oct. 9-10 WHERE: Exhibit at Nevada City Picture Framing, 571 Searls Ave, Nevada City MORE INFO: Nevada County Camera Club at http://www.nccameraclub.com

Nevada County Camera club member Larry Lefmann at work.

Photo by Kathy Triolo