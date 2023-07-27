pirate
Photo sourced from Metro Creative

The Center for the Arts Main Stage Playmakers is pleased to present “Silver’s Secret — A Pirate Adventure!” in the Marisa Funk Theater for three performances on July 28, 29, and 30, 2023.

Directed by Paulette Gilbert and written by Charlotte Nixon, this children’s theater production is a two-act, non-musical romp, perfect for ages 4+, that features a cast and crew of 25 talented kids, ages 7-14 years old.