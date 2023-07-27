The Center for the Arts Main Stage Playmakers is pleased to present “Silver’s Secret — A Pirate Adventure!” in the Marisa Funk Theater for three performances on July 28, 29, and 30, 2023.
Directed by Paulette Gilbert and written by Charlotte Nixon, this children’s theater production is a two-act, non-musical romp, perfect for ages 4+, that features a cast and crew of 25 talented kids, ages 7-14 years old.
Long John Silver summons his three children (Black Beard, Red Beard, and No Beard) to tell them of three lost keys that open his treasure chest of life’s treasures. Whoever finds the keys first will inherit the booty! Alas, these kids did not inherit their famous father’s pirating skills. Adventures ensue for one and all as they strive to find the keys to unlock the booty. This play is a treasure chest full of swashbuckling silliness, featuring pirates, parrots, ghosts, mermaids, smugglers, lobsters, and more!
The Main Stage Playmakers aims to provide a theater experience for children ages 7-15 and will have 3 productions a year. The Center for the Arts received a generous gift of $25,000 from EventHelper.com that directly funded the launch of our Children’s Theater Program. Paulette Gilbert has worked with children for nearly 30 years as a teacher, actor, and director. She holds a BA in Early Childhood Education and a Master’s degree in Theatre from Louisiana Tech University. Her extensive experience with professional companies across the country includes a national tour with the Missoula Children’s Theatre. For the past 16 years, she has taught and produced theater for young people in Nevada County. She is thrilled to be the Director of The MainStage Playmakers productions which include The Reluctant Dragon, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and The Emperor’s New Clothes.
Don’t miss “Silver’s Secret — A Pirate Adventure!” on the main stage at The Center for the Arts on July 28-30, 2023