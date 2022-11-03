The Magic Carpet travelogue: ‘One World, One Family’

University students in Karnataka state, India.

Please join us on Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. at The Magic Carpet Gallery for an extraordinary and inspirational travelogue presentation, “One World, One Family.”

Our travelogue will present the free humanitarian service projects that have been initiated from India to Mississippi, by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, a teacher from Muddenahalli, India, who is carrying on and expanding the selfless service projects of Sathya Sai Baba. In his own words, “Nutrition, education, and healthcare should be provided to every child free of cost. It is an investment in the very future of this world.”

We will be taking a journey into the projects that offer expansive nutritional, educational and health care initiatives which are free of cost for rural underserved children. We’ll explore the 26 free educational campuses that serve 5,000 rural children, and not only offer an academic curriculum, but also a spiritual one based on Self Inquiry, inspiring both purpose and passion in the students. Next, we’ll have a look at both a hospital complex that includes the first free medical college in India, as well as five free super specialty hospitals in India and beyond. We continue by highlighting a free breakfast nutritional program, serving over a million students in government schools, and we’ll conclude by sharing some details about the ten Mother and Child Clinics.

Also included in the presentation are some fascinating stories from Paul’s recent trip to Clarksdale, Mississippi, where a free medical clinic, as well as a Peoples Shores I.T. center have been established to bring free healthcare and jobs to one of the poorest communities in the USA. This town, once at the heart of the civil rights movement and the birthplace of the blues, is being transformed by these projects and given new hope. Please join us for this inspiring and colorful presentation, as well as a for a wonderful new exhibit of our extensive collection of handmade masterpieces. Refreshments will be served.

The Magic Carpet is celebrating its 42nd Anniversary by offering our exclusive collection of hand-knotted, vegetable-dyed masterpieces at 30% off for four days, from Friday, November 4 through Monday, November 7. Service is love in action; every purchase at The Magic Carpet supports all the local and worldwide projects we are involved with. Information at http://www.themagiccarpet.biz or 530-265-9229, 408 Broad St., Nevada City.

Source: The Magic Carpet Gallery