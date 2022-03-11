The luck o’ the Irish: Miners Foundry to hold St. Patrick’s celebration

The Miners Foundry in Nevada City will proverbially paint itself green this St. Patrick’s Day with O’Foundry’s Irish Pub featuring the vocal stylings of local group Harmony Happens.

The Foundry will look a lot like Ireland as whiskey and Guinness will be plentiful, but the main attraction will be Harmony Happens, consisting of Rod Baggett, Pamela Roberts, Heather Grove, and Robbie Merchant. They are joined by a backing band who will provide the tunes one thinks of when recalling the Green Isle, as well as some other contemporary classics.

The group promises they will provide a great soundtrack for singing and drinking along.

“We’re aiming to recreate the fun vibe of an Irish pub,” said vocalist Pamela Roberts. “Where everyone is welcome to sing and share a pint.

“Most songs we’ll do will be familiar or an easy learn if folks care to join in on the choruses. Or just come and share a toast with us! We all could use an uplifting experience and gathering around music always feels good.”





In addition to the music and festivities, traditional pasties will be available to the delight of those hungry and looking for a belly-warming treat.

The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers, and community remains the highest priority at the Miners Foundry as the COVID pandemic continues. Guests will continue need the following items for admission:

1. A mask (except when actively eating or drinking)

2. Photo ID (for those over 18) and Proof of Full Vaccination or

3. 48 Hour PCR Negative test or

4. 24 Hour Antigen Test

For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

For more information please contact: Kat Kress, Kat@minersfoundry.org , 530-265-5040

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center