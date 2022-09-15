The Lone Bellow to perform at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome The Lone Bellow to the Marisa Funk theater on September 18.

The Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome The Lone Bellow to the Marisa Funk theater on Sept. 18. The Brooklyn based band, The Lone Bellow, might have formed in the city in 2010, but they have country in their hearts.

Lead singer/principal songwriter Zach Williams, multi-instrumentalist Kanene Dohehey Pipkin, and guitarist Brian Elmquist uprooted from the south to pursue a music career in New York City. They built themselves a strong fanbase in the city and landed spots opening for the Civil Wars, Dwight Yokam, Brandi Charlie, and the Avett Brothers.

By early 2013 the band released their self-titled debut, which was engineered by Nashville producer Charlie Peacock. The album received glowing reviews making No. 8 on People’s Top 10 Albums of 2013 and also did commercially well debuting at No. 64 on the Billboard 200. The band toured almost non-stop for two years in support of this album and stayed equally busy writing songs on the road, coming up with nearly 40 songs by the end of their tour. The band then sought out The National’s guitarist and acclaimed producer Aaron Dessner to record their second album in a nineteenth-century church that is now Dreamland recording studio. The album Then Came The Morning was released in 2015 and features some of the group’s darkest material such as “Marietta” and “Call to War”. The album was nominated for an Americana Music Award and took the band to numerous late night shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Show With David Letterman and Later…with Jools Holland, among others. In the years since the release, the band left their beloved adopted home of Brooklyn and moved to Nashville.

Combining fantastic songwriting, three part harmonies and an honest, earthy sound, the now Nashville-based trio quickly became known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance — creating what NPR calls, ‘earnest and magnetic folk-pop built to shake the rafters.’ In 2017, The Lone Bellow released the album Walk Into A Storm, produced by legendary music producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson), taking only seven days to record, yet still graced the Billboard top 200.

Most recently, the band returned to the studio with Aaron Dessner, for their 2020 release, Half Moon Light – an artistic triumph the band worked toward for years, earned not by individual posturing, but by collective determination and natural growth. On Half Moon Light, The Lone Bellow mix light and dark to muster a complex ode to memory, a call for hope, and an exercise in empathy.

“I want it to bring comfort,” The Lone Bellow guitarist Brian Elmquist reflects on the album. “But it’s not all hard conversations. There’s a lot of light and some dancing that needs to happen.”

Anchored in the acoustic storytelling that first endeared the band to fans and critics, Half Moon Light also takes more chances, experimenting with textures and deep instrumental cuts to create a full-bodied music experience. The result is The Lone Bellow’s most sophisticated work to date.

The stories behind the songs matter — but they aren’t what matters most. In the end, The Lone Bellow’s music needs no explanation. Just listening offers a salve and a shelter.

Source: The Center for the Arts