The lighter side of nature: Geolyn Carvin releases ‘On the Trail with Boots McFarland — Volume 1’
September 21, 2018
Local artist Geolyn Carvin has released the first in a series of hiking cartoon books, according to a release.
"On the Trail with Boots McFarland — Volume 1" captures the joys, challenges and humor of trail life. It is a unique contribution to the cartooning genre.
Carvin has been in love with the mountains her whole life. She has completed the Pacific Crest Trail and the Tahoe Rim Trail.
"I had a lot of experiences on my hikes, mostly amazing, sometimes uncomfortable, occasionally painful, and most often humorous," she said. "I enjoyed writing a journal and soon discovered that it was fun to draw a snapshot of the trail comedy that we all experience. I've been drawing a cartoon weekly (more or less) ever since."
This book is a collection of hiking/backpacking comics interspersed with entries from Carvin's Pacific Crest Trail journal. Its colorful illustrations are for grown-ups, though most kids will enjoy them too.
Over the years Boots comics have become very popular in the worldwide hiking community and now for the first time these images can be found in a book format.
"On the Trail with Boots McFarland — Volume 1" is available locally at Harmony Books and The Earth Store in Nevada City as well as Amazon.
For more information visit bootsmcfarland.com.
