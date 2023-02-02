About a dozen years ago, Stephen Holland was walking down Old Downieville Highway, and Paul Emery pulled his car over to ask, “What do you think of doing a show of Leonard Cohen songs?”

“I was thinking the same thing,” Holland responded.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or www.tomdurkin-media.net.