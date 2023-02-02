About a dozen years ago, Stephen Holland was walking down Old Downieville Highway, and Paul Emery pulled his car over to ask, “What do you think of doing a show of Leonard Cohen songs?”
“I was thinking the same thing,” Holland responded.
And with that, the legend of “1,000 Kisses Deep — The Songs of Leonard Cohen” was born. Almost two dozen shows later, “1,000 Kisses” is returning to the Nevada Theatre Friday and Saturday for the first time since 2019.
“We pretty much always sell out,” said Emery, creator, producer and performer in “1,000 Kisses Deep.” This weekend’s shows were already half sold out, he said.
“It’s the most ambitious project I’ve ever taken on,” he said.
It’s not easy to pull 13 professional musicians together — not just for two live concerts, but also for the intensive rehearsals, Anni McCann told Felton Pruitt in a recent interview on KVMR community radio.
McCann is an original member of the show, but her working relationship with Emery goes all the way back to touring Europe with him and the late Tom Schmidt in the fine-tuned acoustic group Backwoods Jazz.
“1,000 Kisses is a honed act,” Holland confirmed, well-staged, well-orchestrated.
“Some people come to every performance,” Emery marveled. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.”
“It’s a reverent experience,” agreed singer and long-time member Eleanore McDonald. “Some people come to every single show.”
The show has had the same effect on the performers. Seven of the 13 members have been with “1,000 Kisses” since the beginning.
“I love working with the troupe,” McDonald said.
Subject to interpretation
Like Bob Dylan, there’s no one like Leonard Cohen, said Holland.
Noting that Cohen and Dylan were good friends, Holland gave Dylan credit for winning the Nobel Prize for literature, but, “Leonard Cohen is the poet laureate of songwriting.”
“1,000 Kisses is an interpretive show,” because what else can you do with Cohen’s lyrics? Holland reasoned. An accomplished guitarist, he is a star soloist in the opening set of the two-act concert.
The first set is acoustic and features soloists and small ensembles, he said. The second set is electric and features the entire band in concert.
O.G. band member Peter Wilson said, “I’m struck by the way Leonard Cohen’s music goes deep. There’s a raw honesty that approaches the sacred.”
McCann called Cohen the “master of compassion.”
“His music and lyrics are totally infused in love, even in his darkest lyrics,” she said.
“Some people think my interpretation of ‘Hallelujah’ is over the top,” McCann told The Union. But then the operatically trained singer recalled an 80-year-old man who came up to her with tears in his eyes to thank her for her performance. “That’s it,” she said. “I want to break open your heart.”
The line-up
Concertgoers can expect such classic Cohen songs as “Suzanne,” “Anthem,” “Sisters of Mercy,” “Famous Blue Raincoat,” “Dance Me to the End of Love,” and even lesser-known songs like “The Ballad of the Runaway Horse,” which McDonald sings with McCann and Kimberly Bass.
Bass is another original member to the troupe. She will be joined by Kellie Garmire, who is making her debut with the ensemble of singers.
Backing the singers are musical director and bassist Pat Jacobsen, drummer Mark McCartney and cellist Arthur Goud with Perry Mills on guitar, Brady Mills on keyboards and Randy McKean on saxophone.
A love affair
Although “1,000 Kisses” has sold out the 750-seat Crest Theater in Sacramento, Emery believes the Nevada Theatre is the perfect home for the show.
“It’s a big show,” Emery sighed in a Jan. 23 interview. He is celebrating his 50th year as either a performer and/or concert impresario in the historic building.
“I love the Nevada Theatre,” he said. “The venue is your partner.”
“I love the Nevada Theatre,” Holland said. “I can walk to the gig.”
Online tickets, while they last, are $25 for general admission and $35 for premium reserved seats. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
You live your life as if it’s real, A thousand kisses deep. — Leonard Cohen
KNOW & GO WHO: Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! presents WHAT: 1000 Kisses Deep – The Songs of Leonard Cohen WHEN: Friday & Saturday, Feb. 3 & 4, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City TICKETS: $35 premium reserved seating, $25 general admission; tickets online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com MORE INFO: paulemerymusic.com/1000-kisses-deep-the-songs-of-leonard-cohen-9/ and 1000kissesdeep.com/ {related_content_uuid}bc483968-3c4d-4d76-bc01-6bba58371bf8{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover Paul Emery sings lead in a “1,000 Kisses Deep” performance in 2019. He is backed (L-R) by show veterans Eleanore MacDonald, Peter Wilson and Kimberly Bass. | Provided by Marion Charlotte {related_content_uuid}ff4638fd-7580-4cce-b073-e9be18ebc452{/related_content_uuid}