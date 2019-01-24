‘The King and I’ starts tonight at Sierra Cinemas

Sierra Cinemas is gracing our community with a production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King and I" showing Thursday evening.

Originally produced by New York's Lincoln Center Theatre, this lavish revival captured live at London's Palladium Theatre features the amazingly talented Kelli O'Hara as Anna Leonowens with Ken Watanabe as the King of Siam. The play was directed by the brilliant Bartlett Sher. (Shhhh. There are rumors that his parents live in our community.)

Based on the memoirs of Anna Leonowens, it explores how she became the teacher of the Siamese King Mongkut's children in 1852.

"The camel's nose is in the tent," says the King, metaphorically invoking the incipient imperialism all over Asia. With the British in India, Malaysia and Singapore, and the French in Burma, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, Mongkut was facing the threat of colonization on all sides – he even says he wants to build a wall around Siam! – and sought out a British teacher in order to modernize and westernize his kingdom.

Unlike many previous productions, the entire cast of Asian characters are actually played by actors/singers/dancers of Asian background and both the beauty, relationship and tension of east and west is very much alive onstage.

As is the age-old issue of feminism and women's power and rights. Anna is a force to be reckoned with and the King is not used to women of her ilk. She rebukes living in the palace, wanting the promised house of her original contract and works smartly to compromise to get her points across. She rejects being termed "a servant" and maintains her dignity while becoming increasingly more endearing to the entire palace retinue, especially, of course, the king's numerous wives and adorable children.

The sense this production gives is that Anna and the King aren't romantically in love, but instead form a strong friendship based on mutual learning and respect. "Shall We Dance" is jubilant, but it isn't romantic. And that speaks to the show's complexity: the ambiguity deepens their relationship.

The consummate acting, singing and dancing are balanced by the opulent production values of sets and costumes, especially in the Siamese danced version of "Uncle Tom's Cabin" as a parallel to the plot line of the King's new concubine Tuptim, who is in love with a man from her native Burma.

My friend and theatre colleague, Dinah Smith, and I were lucky to watch a preview in order to write this review. Both of us thoroughly enjoyed it and left the theatre in tears, touched by the sentiment of the climactic scenes.

This 1950 musical emerged, at a time of condescending "Orientalism," as a balanced commentary on the way people with different habits and traditions can learn from each other. And that's something we could all use a bit more of these days, yes?

Two additional matinee performances will be shown: Wednesday, Jan. 30th at 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at Sierra Cinemas, 840 East Main St, Grass Valley.

Sandra Rockman is a local theatre director who teaches Improv, Acting and Playwriting workshops. Winter/Spring classes begin soon. For more information, email Sandra at sandrarockman@outlook.com or call 530-265-6514.