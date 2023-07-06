Jason has been performing on bass for over 35 years. He is an upright bass, electric bass, and washtub instructor. He has a bachelor’s degree in upright Contrabass from the University of California Irvine and has studied with Dr. Art Davis, Patrick “putter” Smith, and Darek Oles. He has also performed with several Jazz groups, rock groups, as well as Symphonic Orchestras. He teaches and performs all styles of music from Bach-Rock. Jason has taught music in the past at Gilmore Music, Coast Music, The Star Factory, and Excelsior Music as well as at the public schools in Anaheim, CA.

Chris Wenger has been performing on guitar for 35 years. He has a Master’s Degree in Classical and Jazz guitar from CSU, Chico, studying with Warren Haskell and Charlie Robinson. For the past 25 years, Chris has performed everything from Classical at weddings and other formal events to playing Reggae with some of the members of Black Uhuru and country with Northern California’s seminal classic country band, the Stampedos. Chris enjoys the work of a session musician, playing any style of guitar needed to fit a myriad of musical situations, from fine dining to the roadhouse and honky tonk. Chris is also a singer and has sung lead and backup for a number of bands. Chris has taught music at Butte College for almost 20 years, as well as charter and elementary school music, and private lessons at the Music Connection in Chico.