Jason has been performing on bass for over 35 years. He is an upright bass, electric bass, and washtub instructor. He has a bachelor’s degree in upright Contrabass from the University of California Irvine and has studied with Dr. Art Davis, Patrick “putter” Smith, and Darek Oles. He has also performed with several Jazz groups, rock groups, as well as Symphonic Orchestras. He teaches and performs all styles of music from Bach-Rock. Jason has taught music in the past at Gilmore Music, Coast Music, The Star Factory, and Excelsior Music as well as at the public schools in Anaheim, CA.
Chris Wenger has been performing on guitar for 35 years. He has a Master’s Degree in Classical and Jazz guitar from CSU, Chico, studying with Warren Haskell and Charlie Robinson. For the past 25 years, Chris has performed everything from Classical at weddings and other formal events to playing Reggae with some of the members of Black Uhuru and country with Northern California’s seminal classic country band, the Stampedos. Chris enjoys the work of a session musician, playing any style of guitar needed to fit a myriad of musical situations, from fine dining to the roadhouse and honky tonk. Chris is also a singer and has sung lead and backup for a number of bands. Chris has taught music at Butte College for almost 20 years, as well as charter and elementary school music, and private lessons at the Music Connection in Chico.
Alan Feeney — keyboards, studied at the renowned Boston Berkeley School of Music and he has decades of experience playing in every musical style. Alan has written for plays, musicals, jingles, and commercials you’ve likely heard. He is involved in many music projects and performs with several bands.
John Girton is well known throughout the world for his work as lead guitarist with the group “Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks.” John recorded three albums with the group and also wrote and arranged material for them. He was also featured as a guitarist, saxophonist, clarinetist, and occasional mandolinist with the popular vocalist, Maria Muldaur for many years.
See them play at this upcoming shows:
Thursday, July 6 from 5-8 p.m. with Chris Wenger guitar and Jason Wilkins upright bass at T.J.’s Roadhouse 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959
Sunday, July 9 from 3-6 p.m. with Alan Feeney piano and Jason Wilkins upright bass at Grass Valley Brewing Company 141 E Main St, Grass Valley, CA 95945
Thursday, July 13 from 5-8 p.m. with Alan Feeney piano and Jason Wilkins upright bass at T.J.’s Roadhouse 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959
Amy Clark & The Broad St. Band
Amy Clark and The Broad St. Band is a new musical group that is in high demand. They have played numerous performances since the band’s inception in January of 2023 and they have 13 more performances scheduled! (They continue to book more, an average of 2-3 shows a month.) As Amy says, “Our setlist is diverse and very danceable — it has a song for everyone.” The band performs songs from many popular music genres and features songs by Adele, Chris Stapleton, Aretha Franklin, Harry Styles, Brandi Carlisle, Pat Benatar, The Rolling Stones, and so much more! Their set list is full of songs everyone knows and loves and are unique enough to set them apart from other musical acts.
Amy Clark — the lead vocalist, has been singing since she was a little girl and learned guitar and piano while in high school. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in music with an emphasis in voice from The University of Puget Sound and has been an Alto in many choirs, including the local Music In The Mountains Choir.
Jason Wilkins — guitarist, acquired a Bachelor of Arts in Contrabass Performance from The University of Irvine, California where he studied under Dr. Art Davis. Jason taught for Anaheim School District, Excelsior Music in Long Beach, and taught privately at Coast and Gilmore Music. He also performs with the Jason Wilkins Jazz Group and hosts various lively jam sessions where everyone is invited to perform.
Garth Brooks – bass guitarist, has played and performed music for 25 years. A self-taught guitarist from age 20, he’s enjoyed playing original award-winning music across the West Coast from Seattle to San Francisco to Santa Barbara and has had the privilege of playing Mountain Aire, High Sierra, and Chico World music festivals. Garth has migrated to bass guitar in the last few years, playing with a handful of local bands and projects. Garth received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Washington, Seattle. When he’s not gigging, he enjoys spending time with his family on their 12-acre animal sanctuary in Grass Valley with their 62 critters.
Monte Pearson — drums, has been studying and honing his craft, becoming as precise as Ringo Starr. He performs with the rock band Pork Chop, and the country band Digging Up Bones. He can be found every Wednesday night for the past six years hosting the Players Pizza Jam Session.
Alan Feeney — keyboards, studied at the renowned Boston Berkeley School of Music and he has decades of experience playing in every musical style. Alan has written for plays, musicals, jingles, and commercials you’ve likely heard. He is involved in many music projects and performs with several bands.
You can hear, follow, and support Amy Clark and The Broad St. Band on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and at these upcoming performances:
Friday, July 7 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 1849 Brewing Company 468 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945
Saturday, July 15 from 8-10 p.m. at Elixart 203 York St, Nevada City, CA 95959