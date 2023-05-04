Maria Muldaur

Best known for her hit “Midnight at the Oasis” Maria Muldaur is a seasoned Americana artist who has toured worldwide and recorded more than 40 solo albums.

 Submitted photo

With more than 50 years of experience to stand on, Maria Muldaur encourages the entire community to put on their dancing shoes and come out to Miners Foundry for a red hot Bluesiana show on Thursday, May 4.

Best known for her hit “Midnight at the Oasis” Maria Muldaur is a seasoned Americana artist who has toured worldwide and recorded more than 40 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots music, including Gospel, R&B, Jazz, Big Band, Bluegrass, and more. She is bringing her favorite idiom, the Blues, to Nevada County.