The humorist of the western slope — Mark Twain impersonator, Chris LeGate, comes to the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

On Monday, actor Chris LeGate will once again bring his one man Mark Twain presentation to the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

LeGate has been reenacting his portrayal of the American author and humorist for 24 years. This is his ninth attempt at entertaining folks at the Nevada Theatre. His topics will include Twain's boyhood days in Hannibal, Miss., his time spent on the Mississippi as a riverboat pilot, his brief stint as a Confederate soldier, his time out west and much more.

Mark Twain himself actually lectured at the Nevada Theatre in 1866 and again in 1868. He had just returned from the Sandwich Islands (present day Hawaii) and regaled his audiences with reports on industry, history, customs and inhabitants of the islands.

At the end of his lecture, audience members will be encouraged to take part in the festivities during a question an answer forum. Come well prepared if you wish to participate in this trademark feature unique to LeGate's presentations. All questions will be regarded most seriously and answered with the truth, mainly.

Tickets are $20 and available at: Harmony Books, 130 Main St., Nevada City, The Book Seller, 107 Mill St., Grass Valley, or online at brownpapertickets.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. The program is expected to last two hours with one brief intermission.

For further information email Chris LeGate at xxlegate@yahoo.com or call 530-370-0931.