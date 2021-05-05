‘The Human Side’ on display at Nevada City Winery
Ron Kenedi ‘s Show “The Human Side”, calls on the viewer to deeply consider, ponder, as well as celebrate the numerous facets of humanity. Kenedi approaches all his subjects with respect, empathy, and a tremendous amount of research.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “The Human Side” by Ron Kenedi, oil on canvas
WHEN: May 7 through June 6. Opening Reception Friday, May 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St, Nevada City
MORE INFO: https://www.ncwinery.com/events
Like his paintings’ subjects, Kenedi’s colors are full of life, they awaken our senses and hearts to how we choose to interact with one another.
“The Human Side” includes works from past collections, but mainly features paintings completed during our year-long lockdown. This exhibit includes multicultural influences from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The works chosen for this show have a common thread. They each show the human response to a situation. It is the depth of human reaction that he paints.
He calls his work “Commentary Art.” Some people call it political art, but Kenedi prefers to see it in broader terms, focusing on the mysteries and ironies of the human experience.
Join the artist for a COVID-safe viewing. Viewing times are available at 30-minute intervals with ten people maximum per time slot. Masks and social distancing are required. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please note: Art show reservations are for viewings only. If you would like to stay for a glass of wine, you must reserve a table separately.
Call 530-265-9463 x206 or email reservations@ncwinery.com for reservations. Visit https://www.ncwinery.com/events for more info.
