‘The Greenberg Collection’ to be on display at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley will host local artist and friend of The Center Hindi Greenberg as she will be presenting an exhibit of her own private art collection which she has amassed throughout her life.

Greenberg herself said that her taste leans toward the colorful, whimsical, and quirky. The pieces cover a myriad of mediums including sculpture, watercolor, drawings, beading, fabric, and what Greenberg referred to as “indefinable odds and ends.” The collection encompasses some 400 pieces.

The exhibit also serves as a means for Greenberg to highlight local artists, as well as preview a small number of the pieces which one day will be donated to The Center as part of Hindi’s Trust. The pieces will inevitably be sold through a public fundraiser for the downtown Grass Valley cultural center.

“We are pleased to present selections from Hindi’s art collection and to give a sneak peek at what will eventually be a fundraiser for The Center for the Arts,” said Brynn Farwell, Programs Manager for The Center. “The work in her collection is diverse and full of vibrant colors that will make the gallery pop!”

An opening reception for The Greenberg Collection will be held at The Center for the Arts Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. The pieces on display will be wall art, with a few exceptions. The Art Opening Event is for vaccinated guests only and masks are required while indoors. Appetizers and beverages are available to be enjoyed outdoors near the entrance to the Granucci Gallery.

For more information please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call The Center for the Arts at 530-274-8384.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Greenberg Collection: Selections from Hindi Greenberg’s Private Collection WHERE: The Granucci Gallery in The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Oct. 21 – Nov. 13, 2021 during gallery hours (Tuesday – Friday noon to 4 p.m.) | Art opening Friday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. TICKETS: Free admission INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/greenberg-collection/