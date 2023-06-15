The 48th Annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival continues a longstanding tradition of bringing bluegrass music to Nevada County each June for nearly half a century. Beginning today and running through Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, this year’s lineup includes the Grammy award-winning Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway among other esteemed bluegrass acts.
Founded in 1974, “to encourage, foster, and cultivate the preservation, appreciation, understanding, enjoyment, support, and performance of Bluegrass, Old-time, gospel, and traditional instrumental and vocal music of the United State,” the California Bluegrass Association (CBA) held its first festival in June of 1976 in the same location it is held today.
CBA Board Chair Peter Ludé said this year’s headliner, the grammy award winning Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway has a long connection to Nevada County.
“Molly is from the Bay Area, and she started coming to the festival when she was 10 years old,” Ludé said. “She just turned 30 and has a national following now. She just won the award as the best bluegrass slot picker in the world, by the National Bluegrass Association. It’s exciting to know she is one of the best in the world. She is also a fantastic singer, songwriter and won the Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album last fall.”
Tuttle has even written a song about her experiences at the Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival, aptly named, “Grass Valley” which appears on the award-winning album.
Like most acts, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway will perform more than once — closing out both Friday and Saturday night on the main stage. Other big names taking the stage include Rhonda Vincent & The Rage out of the Nashville area. Vincent is considered the Queen of Bluegrass and a star of the Grand ‘Ol Opry. Blue Highway is returning to the festival and is very popular.
Another act, Jake Blount, brings the African banjo influence.
“He brings the African American influence from the history of banjo,” Ludé explained. “The banjo is originally from Africa and the early string band players were from the South and Jake is reminding us of that tradition and bringing that in his performance.”
This year there are nearly a dozen national bands coming to Grass Valley, but the festival organizers also curate a showcase of California bluegrass bands.
“It’s important for the California Bluegrass Association to support bands throughout the state,” Ludé explained. “We go through a very big curation process to pick out the best five and they will also share time on what we call the Pioneer Stage (known as the Pine Tree Stage to county fair goers).”
Another component of the festival is Vern’s Stage which started about 15 years ago, named after California Bluegrass Luminary, Vern Williams. It’s described as a small, intimate stage where bands from around the state come to play a set during the lunch and dinner breaks.
Over 30 acts on three stages over the run of the festival are just part of the story.
The weekend features several workshops, square dancing, and plenty of activities for the kids. The CBA also holds a summer music camp prior to the festival, which sold out this year, as did their youth academy, but their “Kids on Bluegrass” program takes place during the weekend and gets kids on stage during the event.
In addition, the fairgrounds will host dozens of vendors, including those serving plenty of food and drink, those selling wares and an unusual offering, said Ludé.
“We have a Luthiers pavilion,” he said. “Luthiers are the people who build and repair instruments. We will have six luthiers that will be selling instruments they made or helping with repairs or just talking about how instruments are made — guitars and mandolins and violins — and what is inside them and how they sound and the differences between the different instruments. It’s very educational and fun to see.”
Bluegrass music is a combination of several genres, and its origin dates to the 1940s, said Ludé.
“It’s a unique genre of American music,” he said. “It was born out of a combination of black influenced jazz, Appalachian fiddle tunes that came over from Celtic countries and US folk music and gospel music from churches, all kind of blended together into a very powerful ensemble type music by Bill Monroe who is credited as being founder of the music.”
The music is accessible to the beginner, but can be taken to a high standard of virtuosity, Ludé added.
“It’s an ensemble. It’s not about one singer but five or six playing together sharing the stage and there are some very inspiring virtuosos’ that have shown us what the instruments can do and what the singing can be like, and we are proud to bring them to the festival.”
That component of sharing music extends to the camping area with groups jamming sometimes though the night, Ludé explained. “There are thousands of songs in the genre, but a lot of people know the same few hundred. You can experience things where you can watch 10 people standing around a tent all night long continually playing until six in the morning and never repeating a song.”
He said the jamming brings a lot of people to the festival because it is both spontaneous and communal.
KNOW & GO WHO: California Bluegrass Festival WHAT: 48th Annual Father's Day Bluegrass Festival. WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley WHEN: Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18 HOW: Tickets and more information at ttps://californiabluegrass.org/fathers_day_festival
| Photo by Bob Free
