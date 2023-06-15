The 48th Annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival continues a longstanding tradition of bringing bluegrass music to Nevada County each June for nearly half a century. Beginning today and running through Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, this year’s lineup includes the Grammy award-winning Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway among other esteemed bluegrass acts.

Founded in 1974, “to encourage, foster, and cultivate the preservation, appreciation, understanding, enjoyment, support, and performance of Bluegrass, Old-time, gospel, and traditional instrumental and vocal music of the United State,” the California Bluegrass Association (CBA) held its first festival in June of 1976 in the same location it is held today.

