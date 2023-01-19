The Foundry Sings

 Photo by John Taber

The next iteration of the community singalong “The Foundry Sings” takes place Wednesday, January 25, beginning at 6 p.m. The popular Journey anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” will be performed by anyone who is interested in coming together to learn the song under the direction of Nevada Union High School/Seven Hills Middle School Choral director Rod Baggett.

Since 2018, The Foundry Sings has been bringing singers of all levels — from professional to karaoke to “only in the shower” — together, said Rod Baggett.