The Folk Legacy Trio delivers music of the great folk era from the 1950s to the 1970s by The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Peter Paul & Mary, Simon & Garfunkel, and more, with their signature dynamic vocals and instrumental arrangements, according to a press release.
The Folk Legacy Trio are George Grove, banjoist extraordinaire with The Kingston Trio for 41 years, Rick Dougherty, former member of The Limeliters and The Kingston Trio for 25 years and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the legendary doo-wop group The Diamonds for 27 years.