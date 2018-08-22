The first Colfax Indian Day event

The Colfax-Todds Valley Consolidated Tribe of the Colfax Rancheria is ready to announce their first Colfax Indian Day event to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sierra Vista Community Center, located at 55 School St., in Colfax.

The event will have traditional dancers, food (including the famed "Indian Tacos") and many different types of demonstrations and artisans.

Colfax Indian Day is free, however they will be selling raffle tickets for a "big" and "small" raffle. The big raffle tickets will be $5 and the small raffle will be $1. Proceeds from these raffle tickets will go toward next year's event.

The goal of this gathering is to bring together the native and non-native communities and educate everyone about the Nisenan and Miwok people of the Colfax area.

This is a drug and alcohol free event.

For more information contact Clyde Prout at 916-577-3558 or Steve Prout at 916–470-6866 or e-mail ColfaxIndianDay@gmail.com.

Recommended Stories For You

About the tribes

The groups hosting the event are California Native American tribes consisting of approximately 300 Miwok and Maidu (Nisenan) enrolled members who are descended from the Colfax Rancheria in Colfax and the Iowa Hill/Foresthill Divide areas in Placer County, California. They are Indigenous peoples who have a strong focus on trying to help make the world around us a better, happier place for the generations to come.

With the help of their tireless Tribal Council and supporting members, they strive to lessen the environmental and cultural impacts around, promote their language and create cultural awareness via the Tribe's non-profit organization, as well as participate in exciting community-building events.

The organization continues to seek to establish and strengthen relationships within the surrounding communities as they work towards tribal restoration and regain Federal Recognition status.

For more information regarding the tribe visit https://colfaxrancheria.com.