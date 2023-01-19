MarkLettieriGroup-PRO-011923

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome GRAMMY-winning guitarist, composer, and producer Mark Lettieri and his group to the Marisa Funk Theater on January 22.

 Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome GRAMMY-winning guitarist, composer, and producer Mark Lettieri and his group to the Marisa Funk Theater on January 22. Mark creates acclaimed, guitar-based instrumental music, and is a member of leading instrumental bands Snarky Puppy and The Fearless Flyers. As a session musician proficient in a multitude of styles, he has recorded and performed in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major-label artists.

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lettieri, a passionate guitarist since middle school, began his music career in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area upon graduating from Texas Christian University (TCU). Lettieri has released seven albums: Knows (2011), Futurefun (2013), Spark and Echo (2016) Deep: The Baritone Sessions (2019), Things Of That Nature (2019), Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 (2021), and Fly Through It (EP, 2022). Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, giving Lettieri his first nomination as a solo artist. He tours this material internationally with his quartet, the Mark Lettieri Group.