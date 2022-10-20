The Drum Loft to host Manas Itene, drummer for Michael Franti & Spearhead

The drummer for Michael Franti & Spearhead, Manas Itene, will perform a selection of his original songs in an intimate acoustic set, after which he will lead the class in a drum circle, as part of a series put on by The Drum Loft.

Photo courtesy of Manas Itene

The Drum Loft, a private drum lesson studio in downtown Grass Valley, is offering an ongoing series of drum and percussion clinics for students and interested community members.

The series continues the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, with the drummer for Michael Franti & Spearhead, Manas Itene. The event begins at 7 p.m. with Itene performing a selection of his original songs in an intimate acoustic set, after which he will lead the class in a drum circle. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drum or percussion instrument, but one can be provided if requested in advance.

Beau Askew, founder and teacher at The Drum Loft in Grass Valley, has been teaching and performing for over ten years in Nevada County and beyond. In 2018, Askew toured with Michael Franti’s opening band in two nationwide tours. During those months on the road, Askew and Itene became friends, and now join together in their shared vision of supporting other musicians.

Manas Itene has been playing drums since he was 8 years old, and always dreamed of doing so on stage. For the last 22 years, Itene has performed with Michael Franti & Spearhead, including many shows in Nevada County, from headlining WorldFest to selling out the Veteran’s Hall and Center for the Arts. During the time COVID-19 put a pause on touring, Itene jumped at the opportunity to pursue hand drum and tap drum, teaching lessons, and exploring more deeply his own music. During that time, he recorded an album of his own original music, One Accord.

More information on the event and The Drum Loft can be found at drumloftgv.com. To purchase tickets or check out Itene’s music, visit manasitene.com/event-details/drumz. Tickets are $50 and space is limited.

Source: The Drum Loft