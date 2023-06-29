For its first 100 years, everything in Nevada City revolved around gold. But this is not another book about finding gold. To get gold, you needed water—to pan for it, to blast away a hillside with a water cannon, or to turn the water wheel for your quartz-ore stamp mill. “The Ditches of Nevada City” by Dom Lindars instead asks: How did they get the water?

It reveals the engineering marvels that brought water to Nevada City’s dry hills from tens of miles away. But what if all the water in every ravine, creek, and valley around Nevada City was controlled by just three men? Well, for three decades, every miner, farmer, or business had to buy water from the South Yuba Canal Company. What would happen if you got into an argument with them? Or couldn’t afford to pay their water bill? Or even dared to compete with them?