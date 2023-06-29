For its first 100 years, everything in Nevada City revolved around gold. But this is not another book about finding gold. To get gold, you needed water—to pan for it, to blast away a hillside with a water cannon, or to turn the water wheel for your quartz-ore stamp mill. “The Ditches of Nevada City” by Dom Lindars instead asks: How did they get the water?
It reveals the engineering marvels that brought water to Nevada City’s dry hills from tens of miles away. But what if all the water in every ravine, creek, and valley around Nevada City was controlled by just three men? Well, for three decades, every miner, farmer, or business had to buy water from the South Yuba Canal Company. What would happen if you got into an argument with them? Or couldn’t afford to pay their water bill? Or even dared to compete with them?
The book traces the ingenuity and hard work of the town’s miners and ditch builders, highlighting the origins of various local neighborhoods, including Hirschman’s Pond, Sugar Loaf Mountain, Scotts Flat, Manzanita Diggings, Gold Flat, and many others.
What began as a search to uncover a sprawling network of old ditches, turned into a collection of never-before-told stories of the gold miners, the ruthless and greedy ditch company, and the rivals that it crushed. The domineering ditch company later enabled the next generation of monopoly to provide electrical power. This, in turn, led to the now more forward-looking stewardship of the Nevada Irrigation District.
The unique format of this book blends beautiful archival images with more than 35 in-depth biographies of key figures in Nevada City. This 884 page hardcover book includes over 600 full-color illustrations, including 200 historic photographs and 75 hand-crafted maps based on modern lidar technology that reveal the locations of the old mining ditches, flumes, mines, and tunnels.
Dom Lindars is a historian and genealogist with a passion for storytelling and discovering unsung heroes. He grew up in England and moved to the Bay Area in 1995, where he worked in high-tech. A resident of Nevada City since 2013, he started writing in 2019.