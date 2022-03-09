The deftest of touches: ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ in Grass Valley

This Saturday Grass Valley’s Del Oro Theatre presents the Met Opera Live in HD performance of Richard Strauss’s “Ariadne auf Naxos.”

“Ariadne auf Naxos” is a play within a play, or rather, an opera within an opera. At the house of a wealthy Viennese patron of the arts, the eponymous opera is to be performed. It emerges that after the opera, a commedia dell’arte troupe will present a comic ballet, “The Faithless Zerbinetta and her Four Lovers.” “Outrage! Sacrilege! The desecration of high art!” cries the opera’s composer. However, a compromise is reached through the interventions of the Dancing Master and Zerbinetta herself: cutting the opera slightly, the commedia will be interpolated within the presentation of the opera. Reluctantly, the composer agrees, The Prologue ends and the opera can begin.

In the mythological past, Ariadne, abandoned on the isle of Naxos by her lover Theseus, mourns her fate and longs for death. What an ingrate that Theseus! Ariadne had saved his life! Ah well, enter Zerbinetta and her retinue to cheer things up. Still Ariadne is inconsolable until the god Bacchus appears, and after some confusion (just who is this guy?), romance blooms.

Lighter in spirit than much of composer Richard Strauss’s operatic output, “Ariadne auf Naxos” is perhaps best understood as a hybrid. A contemporary critic characterized the work perfectly: “In ‘Ariadne’, Mozart dances a minuet with Mascagni, and Handel with Offenbach.”

Breaking with his previous use of the massive orchestral forces of Salome, Elektra, and Der Rosenkavalier, the composer chose a small, Mozartean ensemble of thirty-six players for Ariadne auf Naxos. This perfectly suits both the setting within eighteenth-century Vienna and the light and lively music for the commedia dell’arte troupe, especially for the dazzling Zerbinetta, in a masterfully penned role. The opera within the opera section includes some of Strauss’s most atmospheric music, while Ariadne herself delivers one of the most magnificent soprano solos.

This a truly charming work, a pure entertainment, a sweet confection with just the right amount of spice to keep it from becoming saccharine.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of “Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis,” available at Amazon.com

KNOW & GO WHO: Sierra Theaters presents WHAT: Met Opera Live in HD – Ariadne auf Naxos” WHEN: Saturday, March 12, at 9:55 a.m. WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley TICKETS: $24 Adults, $22 Seniors, $20 Students and Children 12 and under. Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Del Oro Box Office. Proof of vaccination required INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com , 530-477-9000