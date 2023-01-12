Celebrating their 10-year anniversary, The Cripple Creek Band is proud to announce their recently released album, Last of a Dying Breed. Combining musical influences to establish their own unique sound, The CCB’s original songs blend Southern Rock, Traditional Country and Bluegrass. Their wide range of musical styles and genres appeal to young and old!
The CCB has built a reputation for high-energy performances spotlighting each musician. They write and produce their own music that features melodic fiddle and banjo, heavy guitar riffs, boot stompin’ bottom end, and tight harmonies all wrapped up with hooky and memorable choruses.
The CCB is Neal Morgan – Vocals and Acoustic Guitar; Travis Simas – Drums and Vocals; Steve Anderson – Lead Guitar; Eric Anderson – Fiddle; and Perry Clark – Guitar, Keyboard, Banjo and Vocals. They have played some amazing shows, released three albums, and opened for nationally recognized artists such as Toby Keith, Bret Michaels and Jon Pardi.
“The Cripple Creek Band” name is in tribute to Levon Helm, legendary drummer and singer from “The Band.” Levon was the vocalist on some timeless songs including “The Weight,” “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and “Up on Cripple Creek.”
KNOW & GO WHAT: The Cripple Creek Band WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn WHEN: Friday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. MORE INFO: Reserved Seating: $39 (+$6 fees); AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}e8c9fb71-7947-48e5-8541-9e390bd1b298{/related_content_uuid}