The cream of the NCFF crop: Food, films and fun wrap up the Nevada City Film Festival Friday at Pioneer Park in Nevada City
September 12, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Nevada City Film Festival “Best of the Fest”
WHEN: Gates open at 6 p.m. and the films will start around 7 p.m. (or dusk) Friday
WHERE: Bandshell at Pioneer Park, Nevada City
TICKETS: Tickets are $10 Adult/$8 Student/Senior/NCFF Member. Tickets available at the gate or online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com
INFO: Visit http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com for more information
On Friday, the Nevada City Film Festival wraps this year's festivities with an outdoor "Best of the Fest" screening at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
This year, 500 films were submitted from 39 countries around the world for the Nevada City Film Festival — for a total running time of 220 hours and 38 minutes, give or take a few.
And if that wasn't enough, the festival's program committee watched an additional 100 films from other film festivals and film schools to finally narrow this year's program down to the over 70 short and feature length films.
From those 100 films, the festival directors suggested a dozen films for award consideration to their Festival Judges. Judges then decided the winners based on excellence in storytelling and selected the "Best of the Fest," Best Documentary, Best Animation, Best Fiction and this year's Heart of Gold Winner.
Those who attend the "Best of the Fest" can enjoy these films, plus a few other festival favorites, along with delicious eats from local and regional food trucks, beer, wine and cocktails, plus the winner of the highly coveted Audience Choice Award.
Guests are encouraged to bring a low-back chair or blanket. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages allowed. No outside alcohol allowed.
Source: Nevada City Film Festival
