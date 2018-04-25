The cowboy who changed the rodeo: ‘Floating Horses’ to show in Auburn

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Floating Horses" at 7 p.m. Thursday.

"Floating Horses" is a new documentary film about rodeo's greatest cowboy, Casey Tibbs, who transcended the sport with his revolutionary talent and flamboyant personality in the 1950s.

A nine-time world champion, Tibbs brought national attention to rodeo as the original American sport.

Akin to riding a wild bronc in competition, his unpredictable journey had its grand victories and cheerless crashes. Get ready to "Let'er Buck!"

Narrated by Bob Tallman, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, the film also features World Champion saddle bronc riders Deb Copenhaver and Billy Etbauer, musician Charlie Daniels, and Elizabeth Donley, Casey Tibbs' daughter, who lives in Auburn.

"Floating Horses" was directed by Denver filmmaker, Justin Koehler, who works with projects airing on History, Discovery, Weather Channel, as well as historical films for the National Park Service, which includes the 2014 PBS series, "Civil War: The Untold Story."

Koehler's preceding documentary, "The Buffalo King: The Man Who Saved the American Bison," is an award-winning documentary that garnered PBS distribution throughout the United States

"The emergence of a reckless, outrageously handsome young bronc buster named Casey Tibbs, who lent the sport the kind of glamor it had never before achieved — in his day was the D'Artagnan, the Rhett Butler … of the rodeo circuit." — Smithsonian Magazine.

Source: State Theatre in Auburn.