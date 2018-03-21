The circus is coming to the Center for the Arts with Nanda Acrobaticalist Ninja Theatre Troupe & Figmentally: Imaginary Circus Comedy in Grass Valley

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Circus arts arrive in Grass Valley when Nanda Acrobaticalist Ninja Theatre Troupe and Figmentally Theatrical Circus take the stage at The Center for the Arts on Saturday.

The internationally acclaimed ninja theatre troupe Nanda returns with a new feature length ninja style variety show including dance, juggling, comedy and acrobatics. This is their first new show since 2010.

Featuring a melange of comedy sketches, skill acts, and action, the experience aims to provide spellbinding ninja madness. Threads tying together pieces of the performance dip in and out of the action, at times pulling from classic vaudeville and circus traditions, at other times exploding entirely into new amalgamations of theater entertainment.

From Port Townsend, Wash., Nanda began as a four-man performing arts group and has since evolved into a full scale event production company with a focus of producing internationally accessible live theater shows. Childhood friends Misha Fradin, Chen Pollina & brothers Tomoki and Kiyota Sage joined forces in 2004 to present their first production — a comedy based on their experiences growing up and living in the Pacific Northwest.

Between 2005-2007 Nanda toured with the New Old Time Chautauqua, a traveling Vaudeville community started by The Flying Karamazov Brothers, Patch Adams and others.

Sharing the evening will be Figmentally: Imaginary Circus Comedy featuring Drea Lusion and Eric Parthum. The duo's hilarious theatrical circus features comedy, magic, puppetry, juggling and dance. From Oakland, Figmentally are touring artists who blend new and old world vaudevillian antics with theater and circus.

Drea Lusion is a graduate of San Francisco Clown Conservatory, and Clown through Mask, Vancouver, BC. She also trains in numerous dance disciplines — particularly ballet and turfing.

Eric Parthum is an adept juggler, object manipulator, visual artist, dancer and circus arts teacher. Curiosity propels him through evolving explorations of performance possibilities.