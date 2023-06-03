Chinatown Rising

Chinatown Rising is a documentary film about the Asian American Movement from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition.

 Photo by filmmakers Harry and Josh Chuck

Special to The Union

During the California Gold Rush, which began in 1849, Nevada County, along with many foothill towns of the Sierra Nevada, had a very vibrant Chinese population. They came from southern China in the early 1850s, driven to seek a better life, to escape overwhelming poverty and a civil war (the Taiping Rebellion). While thousands of Chinese mined for gold in the Sierra rivers and streams, they were later recruited in 1863 as the major workforce in building the Central Pacific Railroad. The Central Pacific was the western portion of the Transcontinental Railroad, which started from Sacramento and ended in Promontory, Utah in 1869, where it met up with the Union Pacific Railroad, the eastern portion. The Transcontinental Railroad was the best infrastructure built of that time, uniting the eastern and western portions of the country, boosting the nation’s mobility, economy, and the way it did business. It even impacted on how the military fought the Civil War. Historians today have long recognized the Chinese effort as unparallel. With only picks, shovels and black powder, they risked their lives by blasting tunnels through the treacherous Sierra Nevada granite, endured harsh winters, immense hardship, discrimination, and death. In addition to the Transcontinental Railroad, the Chinese built many roads in California, like the famed Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park, as well as numerous roads within and outside the Park and in its neighboring communities.

Jeannie Wood is the Executive Director of the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.