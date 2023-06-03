During the California Gold Rush, which began in 1849, Nevada County, along with many foothill towns of the Sierra Nevada, had a very vibrant Chinese population. They came from southern China in the early 1850s, driven to seek a better life, to escape overwhelming poverty and a civil war (the Taiping Rebellion). While thousands of Chinese mined for gold in the Sierra rivers and streams, they were later recruited in 1863 as the major workforce in building the Central Pacific Railroad. The Central Pacific was the western portion of the Transcontinental Railroad, which started from Sacramento and ended in Promontory, Utah in 1869, where it met up with the Union Pacific Railroad, the eastern portion. The Transcontinental Railroad was the best infrastructure built of that time, uniting the eastern and western portions of the country, boosting the nation’s mobility, economy, and the way it did business. It even impacted on how the military fought the Civil War. Historians today have long recognized the Chinese effort as unparallel. With only picks, shovels and black powder, they risked their lives by blasting tunnels through the treacherous Sierra Nevada granite, endured harsh winters, immense hardship, discrimination, and death. In addition to the Transcontinental Railroad, the Chinese built many roads in California, like the famed Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park, as well as numerous roads within and outside the Park and in its neighboring communities.
Sadly, life for the Chinese in the Sierra foothills, and in many rural towns in the Pacific Northwest, was not easy. A movement swelled from anti-Chinese sentiment. As their populations grew, the hate grew. Eventually, thousands were forcibly driven out; Chinatowns were looted and burned down; employers were forced to fire their Chinese workers; and boycott of Chinese goods and services were rampant. The once vibrant populations in these rural communities were no more. (Driven Out, by Jean Pfaelzer, 2007, Random House.)
Where did the Chinese go? Town after town, the destruction was like a pandemic that kept spreading; terror followed them everywhere. It is safe to speculate that, ultimately, many found refuge in metropolitan areas like San Francisco, where The Chinese Six Companies (Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association), functioned like a social agency at that time. They helped them return to China, if they wanted to, ship their deceased back to China for burial, helped them with housing, jobs, education, etc. They were an immense support system to the Chinese, who had nowhere else to go.
San Francisco Chinatown was not just a geographical area, but a breathing life force that was, and still is, ever-changing. About a hundred years after the building of the Transcontinental Railroad, and against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s, a young San Francisco Chinatown resident, named Harry Chuck, armed with a 16mm camera and leftover film scraps from a local TV station, turned his lens onto his community. Totaling more than 20,000 feet of film (10 hours), his exquisite unreleased footage has captured a divided community’s struggles for self-determination. Chinatown Rising is a documentary film about the Asian American Movement from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition. Through publicly challenging the conservative views of their elders, their demonstrations and protests of the 1960s-1980s rattled the once quiet streets during the community’s shift in power. Forty-five years later, in collaboration with his son Josh, Chinatown Rising presents intimate interviews with the activists as they recall their roles and experiences in response to the need for social change.
Nevada County honors the Chinese of the Sierra Foothills. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra, in collaboration with Onyx Downtown, presents Chinatown Rising on Sunday, June 11, at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre, as one of its cultural enrichment programs. Our cultural enrichment mission is to offer films, workshops, tours, speakers, activities and events that deepen our understanding of the Asian-American experience; they are a companion program to our annual theatrical productions. CATS recently concluded Lauren Yee’s The Great Leap. This film is especially timely — and coming full circle — since Nevada County was once home to a large population of Chinese. Did many of them end up in San Francisco?
Meet the filmmakers, Harry Chuck and Josh Chuck, after the screening. Chinatown Rising has screened all over the country in film festivals, independent movie theaters, in Ethnic Studies, in schools with lesson plans, and more! For tickets, visit theonyxtheatre.com. For information on the film, visit https://www.chinatownrising.com. For information on CATS, visit https://catsweb.org.
Jeannie Wood is the Executive Director of the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.