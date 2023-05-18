The Chambers Project is bringing the community together once again for a special exhibition featuring the work of Grass Valley-based artist Justin Lovato opening May 20.
“Monad” is a new body of paintings and drawings that are representative of the kaleidoscopic patterns and landscapes that he is known for.
Justin’s work contains a radiating luminosity with multidimensional patterns that land the viewer on the other side of what we know as perceived reality. It speaks to a more mystical and insightful realm where everyday life and objects are unveiled in a divine way. His use of pattern and color are vehicles for transporting the viewer across vortexes that pierce the very fabric of life – all through a delicate motif of perfectly still, yet rapidly moving cumulus clouds spiraling out on a lattice of geometric shapes.
The exhibition title pays homage to The Monad – a late renaissance era alchemical symbol that represents the ineffable source that emanates the cosmos. Influenced by Alchemy and Mysticism, and visionary thinkers like William Blake, Lovato’s work is also philosophical in nature, trying to convey a message that is deeply personal yet universal.
He has been featured in various galleries across the US, and the San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art in CA. Justin has been featured in publications Hi-Fructose, Juxtapoz and GrafittiArt magazine.
Gallery owner Brian Chambers sees “Monad” as a homecoming and anniversary of sorts.
“Justin has had an undeniable impact on the local arts community since painting the “Grass Valley” mural in 2017. Although this is our fifth show together in the last decade, it is his first in our new space. Monad is a major step forward in his development as an artist and we are very excited to unveil this new body of work.”