The Center for the Arts to welcome musician Melissa Etheridge

American singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will take the stage of the Marisa Funk Theater at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley March 19.

Over the past three decades, Etheridge has become one of the most celebrated female singer-songwriters in rock music. Following the release of her debut album in 1988 Etheridge was catapulted into fame by a performance at the 1989 Grammy Awards telecast. From there her star rose even higher as she found success with her hits “No Souvenirs,” “Bring Me Some Water,” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” which earned her the first of several Grammy awards in the Best Female Rock category.

Her most widely recognized album to date, 1993’s Yes I Am introduced the mainstream to her distinct and raspy voice, producing such hit singles as “Come To My Window” and “I’m The Only One.” Her following release, 1995’s Your Little Secret became her highest charting album powered by the single “I Want To Come Over.”

Through the years Etheridge has continued to write and record powerful, soulful songs that carry listeners away. In 2007 she was presented with the Academy Award for Best Song in a Motion Picture for “I Need To Wake Up” which was featured in the Al Gore documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

In 2021 Etheridge released One Way Out, a series of deep cuts that at one point ended up on the editing room floor before she resurrected them for the album, her seventeenth to be released in her impressive career.





Etheridge’s performance at The Center for the Arts will be an opportunity to see this accomplished, larger-than-life artist in an intimate setting.

For tickets and more information please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384.

Additionally, please visit thecenterforthearts.org for updated information on COVID protocols and safety requirements.

Source: The Center for the Arts