The Center for the Arts: ‘Tis the season to support the arts

This holiday season, The Center for the Arts is celebrating our first full year of programs in our newly renovated venue. The Center continues to grow and adapt its programming to meet the needs of this community. This past year The Center presented: world-renowned acts on the main stage in The Marisa Funk Theater, the return of California WorldFest, the launch of the Main Stage Playmakers Children’s Theater Company, and the expansion of The Center’s afterschool programs that serve children and adults.

Despite the many successes of the past year, The Center and arts institutions throughout the country are still in recovery from two years of closures due to COVID. Audiences have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Many say they don’t go out as much as they did pre-pandemic, and many continue to feel unsafe in a crowded theater. The Center’s current attendance is down by 20% which is having a significant financial impact on The Center.

The post-COVID world has been difficult for theaters and arts venues. A recent study by TRG Arts found ticket sales to be down 40 percent nationwide in the 2021-22 season. This decline in revenue combined with rising operating costs means many arts organizations are struggling to stay afloat. Radically increased travel, hotel, and food costs have also led to a 28% increase in artist fees at The Center.

“The Center for the Arts is here today due to the continued support of our community, and for that, we are very grateful. With the renovation complete, and the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting behind us, we can now look to the future of arts education, theater, and music,” Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel said.

Donations and memberships help to fund many of The Center’s free and reduced-cost programs and its arts education programs. The Center’s current end-of-year fundraising drive hopes to raise $50,000 for these critical programs. The Center is hopeful that the community will continue to support its end-of-year campaign and keep these programs thriving at The Center.

To make a donation or become a member, visit thecenterforthearts.org/donate. Any gift helps us reach our goal of $50,000. Renew your membership, join or make an additional year-end gift to help The Center raise critically needed funds to keep our programs thriving in our community.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Center for the Arts End of Year Campaign WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 W. Main St. Grass Valley CA, 95949 WHEN: Through December 30 WEBSITE & INFO: Become a member: https://thecenterforthearts.org/membership/ Donate to The Center: https://thecenterforthearts.org/support/donate/

Lyle Lovett and John Haitt.

Photo by Penny P. Collins

The Main Stage Playmakers production of The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Photo by Athena Aronow