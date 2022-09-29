The Center for the Arts presents the 27th Annual Open Studios Tour in October

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the 27th Annual Open Studios free art tour, featuring the incredibly diverse variety of artists in Nevada County’s Western Region. This October, over 55 local artists will open up their studios and galleries during the second and third weekends so that you can see where art is made, displayed, and appreciated. Stops on the tour include the studios of sculptors, painters, photographers, woodworkers, designers, ceramicists, fiber artists, illustrators, and more. Open Studios is a wonderful opportunity to meet local artists, see finished and in progress projects, watch live demonstrations, learn more about artistic processes and inspirations, and of course purchase beautiful original and printed art directly from the source. On this self-guided tour, everyone can experience first-hand how, where, and why art is created.

The studios and galleries will be open to visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 8, 9, 15, and 16, and all it requires is a downloaded or printed tour guide to lead the way. You can download the guide on the open studios website (openstudiostour.org) or pick one up at: The Center for the Arts, BriarPatch Food Co-op, Art Works Gallery, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, the Grass Valley and Nevada City Farmers Markets (Oct. 8 and 15), ASiF Gallery, and Heartwood Eatery & Annex. The Tour will begin with the Open Studios Preview Exhibition at the Granucci Gallery, on display beginning September 16. The community is invited to the gallery at The Center for the Arts to see one piece from each artist featured in the Open Studios Guide. The exhibition is designed so that gallery visitors can see which artists and studios they would like to visit and plan their own personal tour. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.

The opening reception for Open Studios Preview Exhibition will take place on October 6 from 5 to 8 p.m., and will feature live music from Justin Ancheta from the local band, Honey of the Heart. This is an opportunity to meet the artists, view their work, have some snacks and drinks, hear great music and support the arts in the community. Original participants of the Open Studios tour will give an engaging, short talk about the history of this annual event.

Support the arts in the community by participating in the 27th Annual Open Studios free art tour, October 8, 9, 15 and 16. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the joy of local art that makes western Nevada County so diversely creative.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHO: The Center for the Arts WHAT: 27th Annual Open Studios Tour 2022 WHERE: The Center for the Arts Granucci Gallery | 314 West Main St., Grass Valley WHEN: Tour Dates: October 8, 9, 15, 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Exhibition Dates: September 16 – October 22 | Opening Reception: Thursday, October 6, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. TICKETS: Free | openstudiostour.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/open-studios/ or (530) 274-8384

Submitted by Mindy Oberne