The Center for the Arts presents Rock ‘n’ Reels musical movie experience

The newly reopened The Center for the Arts has announced the Rock ‘n’ Reels film series which will take place every other Wednesday throughout the summer.

They will kick it off with a screening of “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” which not only honors the Rock ‘n’ Reel theme but commemorates Pride month in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert is an Oscar-winning 1994 film starring Hugo Weaving and Guy Pierce. It chronicles the story of two drag queens and a transgender woman making a trek across Australia to perform a drag show in a remote town. Priscilla is the name of their bus which transports them across the Australian wilderness. Many adventures ensue and the group ends up acquiring additional passengers along the way.

The Rock ‘n’ Reels series is sponsored by the Nevada City Film Festival which will be holding its own fest Aug. 27 through Sept. 3 and online Aug. 27 through Sept. 12. The festival celebrates its 21st year and continues to be ranked as one of the best film festivals in the country.

Jesse Locks, executive director of Nevada City Film Festival said of the collaboration with The Center, “NCFF is excited to partner with The Center in this fun series of music documentaries, films and concerts. It’s one thing to watch these classic films at home on your TV or laptop and another to enjoy them on a big screen with an epic sound system and plenty of room to dance around with your friends. This kind of experience reminds us why we love going to the movies so much; it transports us someplace far away, where we forget our troubles for a couple of hours and are entertained and inspired.”





The Center’s Rock ‘n’ Reels series is but one of the events the venue plans on holding in coming months. Additionally, The Center plans on opening The Gallery Cafe within its renovated walls. The eatery will feature grab ‘n’ go sandwich meal combos provided by The Ham Stand and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

In addition to the screenings, the Rock ‘n’ Reels series will give The Center an opportunity to display its state of the art Meyer sound system which promises clear and the utmost in quality sound production. Devices are also available for those who are audibly challenged.

“We are thrilled to offer more programs to invite the community into The Center,” said Amber Jo Manuel, executive director for The Center for the Arts. “We hope we can expose more people to the beautiful art gallery with our Gallery Cafe serving grab ‘n’ go lunches. Through our new Rock ‘n’ Reels program, we hope to offer more opportunities to showcase our incredible Meyer sound system and introduce The Center for the Arts to music lovers everywhere.”

The series will continue with more music-themed films. Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense will screen July 7, Prince’s Purple Rain will be shown July 21, and The Last Waltz featuring The Band will be shown Aug. 4. The classic comedy The Blues Brothers will continue the series on Aug. 18, Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii will screen Sept. 1 and the final Rock ‘n’ Reels will conclude with U2’s Rattle and Hum on Sept. 15.

For more information on The Center for the Arts and its programming please visit thecenterforthearts.org. Tuesday through Friday from noon p.m. to 4 p.m you can call The Center’s box office at 530-274-8384 for tickets and additional information.

Source: The Center for the Arts