The Center for the Arts presents final weekend of Open Studios art tour

Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts is in the midst of its annual Open Studios tour, an event which offers attendees a chance to witness artists in their own studios and creative spaces and an opportunity to see some local artists creating their works in real time.

The tour is self guided which means patrons can not only go at their own pace but — should their schedule be full — select mediums and locations which appeal to them. In addition the event is free to attend, with dozens of local artists participating.

Open Studios takes place over two weekends. The final weekend of the tour is this weekend, Oct. 16 and 17. A variety of mediums will be represented including: ceramics, watercolor, jewelry, textiles, photography and many more. The works on display will be available for sale.

Brynn Farwell, Programs Manager at The Center for the Arts and the tour’s manager said, “We are excited to launch the 26th annual Open Studios Tour, providing a platform for artists and galleries to share where and how they make artwork.”

A preview exhibition will be held at The Center between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, which will feature a sampling of the artists participating in the tour.

“Join us in the Granucci Gallery to see examples of all the wonderful work open to the public on the tour,” Farwell said.

The gallery will also be made available to those who are interested in private viewing time for up to ten people. To reserve your group’s party, please email gallery@thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384.

All artists who have their studios open for the tour have been instructed to follow all currently mandated health and safety guidelines. It’s important to note that some of the participating artists will only make their studios available by appointment.

Although the majority of Open Studios will take place on off-site locations, The Center for the Arts reminds its patrons that while situations can change on a daily basis, at press time COVID precautions are as follows:

Masks are required regardless of vaccine status

Proof of vaccination is required for those eligible

Those who are not vaccinated must provide either a 48 hour PCR negative test or 24 hour antigen negative test at the doors only for concerts and movies. Home tests at this time and the antigen test must come from a lab or doctor’s office.

Please check thecenterforthearts.org for updated information regarding COVID regulations.

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Center for the Arts presents Open Studios Tour 2021 WHEN: Oct. 9 – 10, 16 – 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: Self guided tour through various studios and galleries within Grass Valley and Nevada City WEBSITE: thecenterforthearts.org/event/open-studios-2021/ ADMISSION: FREE INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

Stained glass by artist Laurel Vieuax.

Provided photo

A dog by Kathryn Wronski’s.

Provided photo