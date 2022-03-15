The Center for the Arts presents comedian and actor Kevin Farley
Kevin Farley is an entertainer to the core. Over the past three decades he has made audiences laugh, cry, smile and think as a stand-up comedian, actor, filmmaker and podcaster.
Kevin, who currently tours around the world performing his brand of “positive” stand-up comedy, got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago. Soon after he starred in films such as Black Sheep and The Waterboy (with Adam Sandler), and leading roles in An American Carol and White Knight. He has also made guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rules of Engagement, Just Shoot Me and Comedy Central’s Drunk History to name a few.
Kevin has hosted many live shows and events and has been featured nationally on The Today Show, The View, Extra, Good Morning America and radio shows from coast to coast. You can currently find Kevin lending his voice to “F is for Family” on Netflix, on his podcast “Kevin Farley on the Road” and performing stand-up comedy at the best comedy venues and theaters nationwide. Paul Conyers will be hosting the show and there will be a few local guest spots.
KNOW & GO
WHO: Kevin Farley
WHAT: Live at The Center for the Arts
WHEN: Friday, March 18, 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street Grass Valley
MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384
ADMISSION: Reserved Seating: $25 – $50, Cabaret Tables for 4: $200 – $220. Ages 17+
