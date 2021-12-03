The Center for the Arts presents Canadian musical great Bruce Cockburn

Canadian songwriter and musician makes his return to The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater on Dec. 7.

Cockburn is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose style ranges from jazz to blues rock. Truly an advocate, the subjects of his songs hit on equality, human rights, and environmentalism. He is the recipient of 12 JUNO awards, which are the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy. He has been performing for over 40 years and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

His most recent album is Four New Songs released in May of this year. The songs debuted on YouTube to help raise funds for the San Francisco Lighthouse Church to support its work in aiding unhoused peoples as well as Lighthouse Kathmandu, an organization which strives to fight human trafficking.

In addition, Cockburn’s show will be part of The Center for the Arts’ 12 Nights of Giving campaign. For each of the 12 nights, a local nonprofit organization will be featured and audiences will have the opportunity to donate to that charity. Some of the recipients of the contributions raised from 12 Nights include Bright Futures for Youth, Hospice of the Foothills, and Food Bank of Nevada County.

For more information on Bruce Cockburn’s appearance and all programming at The Center for the Arts please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call The Center’s box office at 530-274-8384 Tuesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Center for the Arts would like to remind patrons to please be aware of current COVID-related protocols. As of press time patrons must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of showtime. More information regarding these policies can be found on the aforementioned website or by calling the venue within business hours.

